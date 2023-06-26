Shore Point Advisors LLC Takes $348,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $3.17 on Monday, hitting $190.07. 259,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.