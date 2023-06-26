Siacoin (SC) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $165.90 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,191.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00288907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.29 or 0.00630265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00532543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00059433 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003293 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,412,635,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,390,341,377 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars.

