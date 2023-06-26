SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $2.84

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $3.03. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 307 shares traded.

SIGNA Sports United Trading Up 6.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

