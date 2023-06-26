Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $2.85. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 271,650 shares changing hands.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $511.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 137,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.