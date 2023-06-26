SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $295.21 million and $27.68 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000793 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019166 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,448.29 or 1.00013892 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002152 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.24682678 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $27,913,948.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.