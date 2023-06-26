SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Up 13% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $291.29 million and $27.81 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,731,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23744489 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $29,843,204.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

