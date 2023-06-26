SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Gap Up to $23.55

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.55, but opened at $24.54. SL Green Realty shares last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 818,896 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Trading Up 17.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). The firm had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $700,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.