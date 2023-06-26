Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Gap Up to $17.99

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $18.89. Sotera Health shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 208,214 shares trading hands.

SHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.70 million. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 22,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,767,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,563,000 after purchasing an additional 120,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

