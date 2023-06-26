SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Holdings Lifted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 27,629.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 0.7% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.33 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

