SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 346,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,537,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 580,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 66,033 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.87. 116,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,756. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $29.58.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

