SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $186.39

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday. The stock traded as high as $186.39 and last traded at $183.74, with a volume of 18677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after buying an additional 586,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after buying an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,215,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 159,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

