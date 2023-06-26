Square Token Trading Down 2.3% This Week (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Square Token has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $9,738.75 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00003010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.91713811 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $10,586.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

