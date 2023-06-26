Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $98.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,107. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

