Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Reduced by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.0% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 135,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 417.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,753 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.35. 863,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,335,406. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

