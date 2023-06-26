State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $16,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $181.37 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $220.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 90.54%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

