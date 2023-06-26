State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $16.20 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 537,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $16,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of WY opened at $30.77 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

