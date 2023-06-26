State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $62.54 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Tower were worth $62,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $185.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.52.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.53.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

