State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $942,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $237.03 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

