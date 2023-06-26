State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $171.19 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.