State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 22,825 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,825 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $167.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

