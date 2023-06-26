State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 790 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $520.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $534.55 and its 200 day moving average is $552.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.31.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

