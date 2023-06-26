Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Sidoti from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SCS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Steelcase Stock Down 6.8 %

SCS stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $831.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Steelcase by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

