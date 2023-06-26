Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $79.51 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Steem has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $79.51 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,191.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00288907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.29 or 0.00630265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00532543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00059433 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003293 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,352,218 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

