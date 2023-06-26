Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Purchases 489 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

