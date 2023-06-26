Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 38,856 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 208% compared to the average volume of 12,609 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Argus cut their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,319,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,867. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.