Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Canopy Growth Put Options (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 21,546 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 84% compared to the average volume of 11,685 put options.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Up 3.8 %

CGC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,941,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,987. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canopy Growth Company Profile

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.