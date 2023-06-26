Stockland (ASX:SGP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Stockland (ASX:SGP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Stockland’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

Stockland Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX: SGP) has today released its results for the half year to 31 December 2022. Stockland delivered Funds From Operations (FFO) of $353m and FFO per security of 14.8 cents in 1H23, both up by 0.7% relative to 1H22. Stockland expects FFO to be more heavily skewed to 2H in FY23 than in recent periods due to the timing of MPC settlements.

