StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

AMS opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

