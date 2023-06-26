StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Inuvo to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Inuvo Stock Performance

INUV stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inuvo ( NYSE:INUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.45%. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INUV. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Inuvo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Inuvo during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

