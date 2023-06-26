StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 333.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

