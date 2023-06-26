StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365,130 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,622,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 916.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,383,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,149,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

