StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,080.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,430,000. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 4,896.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after buying an additional 835,394 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 97.2% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,362,000 after buying an additional 786,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

