StockNews.com Lowers TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.65 million, a PE ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.30. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

