StockNews.com Lowers U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLCA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

U.S. Silica Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SLCA opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.60 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

