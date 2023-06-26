Stone Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,124 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stone Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,124 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IJH traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.53. The company had a trading volume of 157,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,849. The firm has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

