Stone Asset Management Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Stone Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 0.8% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 513,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,420,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 129,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,619. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

