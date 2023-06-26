Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.31 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Strike token can now be purchased for $10.69 or 0.00035523 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Strike has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $40.31 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Strike Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,771,557 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

