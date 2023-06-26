Substratum (SUB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.01

Substratum (SUB) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $144,075.00 and approximately $7.01 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014002 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,273.94 or 1.00040630 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00033379 USD and is up 36.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

