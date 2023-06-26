Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $228.96 and last traded at $228.46. Approximately 340,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,967,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

