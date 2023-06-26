Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 1,096,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,699,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98.

Insider Activity

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,526 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $42,815.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 624,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,991.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,526 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $42,815.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 624,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,991.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $471,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,507.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,293 shares of company stock worth $692,707 over the last three months. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter worth $6,156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 501.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,350,000 after buying an additional 3,141,070 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Articles

