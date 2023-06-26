Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Given New GBX 141 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 154 ($1.97) to GBX 141 ($1.80) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.60) to GBX 131 ($1.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 111 ($1.42) to GBX 122 ($1.56) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.66) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 127.33 ($1.63).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 100.70 ($1.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.44, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.70. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 80.64 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 132.07 ($1.69).

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Mark Castle acquired 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £1,964.34 ($2,513.55). Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

