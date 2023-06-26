TD Cowen Downgrades Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Market Perform

TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $300.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $325.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $326.55.

Accenture Trading Down 2.9 %

ACN opened at $298.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.18.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

