Terra Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $536.40 million and $34.70 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002223 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002576 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000964 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,846,152,588,302 coins and its circulating supply is 5,822,507,106,872 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

