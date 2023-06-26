Terra Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Terra has a market cap of $204.38 million and $93.82 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002249 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002619 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 301,616,802 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.