Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.07. 786,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,396. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

