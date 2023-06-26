Tezos Price Tops $0.80 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Tezos has a total market cap of $753.51 million and approximately $15.53 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002162 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002606 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 964,069,752 coins and its circulating supply is 942,902,308 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

