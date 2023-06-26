Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Cap of $754.04 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002662 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $754.04 million and approximately $14.95 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 964,069,752 coins and its circulating supply is 942,902,308 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

