TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $23.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.67% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

