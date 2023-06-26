The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,778 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,599 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 20.0% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Boeing by 18.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $206.90 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

