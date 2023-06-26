The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 1.2% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.56. 538,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

